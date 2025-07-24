England to host Pakistan for three-match Test series in 2026

Pakistan captain Shan Masood tosses the coin as England captain Ben Stokes looks on during day one of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

LONDON: England will host Pakistan for a three-match Test series in the summer of 2026 as part of a blockbuster international season that features both England Men’s and Women’s teams playing across all formats.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the full home schedule on Thursday, which includes tours from five international teams.

Ben Stokes’ England Men’s Test side will take on New Zealand and Pakistan in two Rothesay Test series, while the white-ball squad, led by Harry Brook, is set to face India and Sri Lanka in Metro Bank ODIs and Vitality T20Is.

Pakistan’s Test tour begins on 19 August at Headingley, Leeds, followed by matches at Lord’s on 27 August and Edgbaston, Birmingham on 9 September.

Meanwhile, England Women will have a packed home schedule featuring bilateral series against New Zealand, India, and Ireland.

The summer will be headlined by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which England will host from 12 June to 15 July—the first time since 2009 that the tournament will take place on English soil.

Adding to the historic significance of the summer, Lord’s will host an England Women’s Test match for the first time, with the one-off Test against India scheduled for 10 July.

Speaking on the announcement of England's 2026 home international schedule, which features a packed summer of cricket including a three-match Test series against Pakistan and the historic staging of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould expressed his enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

“The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It’s a huge moment for the women’s game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans," Gould said.

"And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period of time for the women’s game."

“I’m sure fans will be excited to watch Ben Stokes’ and Harry Brook’s England teams, the Men's red-ball and white-ball teams both offering so much in the way of entertainment. It's terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket," he further added.

2026 England International Fixtures

England Women v New Zealand

Sunday 10 May: 1st Metro Bank ODI – Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 11am

Wednesday 13 May: 2nd Metro Bank ODI – The County Ground, Northampton, 1pm

Saturday 16 May: 3rd Metro Bank ODI – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11am

Wednesday 20 May: 1st Vitality IT20 – The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, 6:30pm

Saturday 23 May: 2nd Vitality IT20 – The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 2:30pm

Monday 25 May: 3rd Vitality IT20 – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, tbc

England Women v India

Thursday 28 May: 1st Vitality IT20 – Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 6:30pm

Saturday 30 May: 2nd Vitality IT20 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, tbc

Tuesday 2 June: 3rd Vitality IT20 – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 6:30pm

Friday 10 July: 1st Rothesay Test – Lord’s, London, 11am

England Women v Ireland

Tuesday 1 September: 1st Metro Bank ODI – The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 1pm

Thursday 3 September: 2nd Metro Bank ODI – The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, 1pm

Sunday 6 September: 3rd Metro Bank ODI – Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester, 11am

England Men v New Zealand

Thursday 4 June: 1st Rothesay Test – Lord’s, London, 11am

Wednesday 17 June: 2nd Rothesay Test – The Kia Oval, London, 11am

Thursday 25 June: 3rd Rothesay Test – Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am

England Men v India

Wednesday 1 July: 1st Vitality IT20 – Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 6:30pm

Saturday 4 July: 2nd Vitality IT20 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 2:30pm

Tuesday 7 July: 3rd Vitality IT20 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6:30pm

Thursday 9 July: 4th Vitality IT20 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 6:30pm

Saturday 11 July: 5th Vitality IT20 – Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 6:30pm

Tuesday 14 July: 1st Metro Bank ODI – Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1pm

Thursday 16 July: 2nd Metro Bank ODI – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 1pm

Sunday 19 July: 3rd Metro Bank ODI – Lord’s, London, 11am

England Men v Pakistan

Wednesday 19 August: 1st Rothesay Test – Headingley, Leeds, 11am

Thursday 27 August: 2nd Rothesay Test – Lord’s, London, 11am

Wednesday 9 September: 3rd Rothesay Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11am

England Men v Sri Lanka