South Africa announce white-ball squads for Australia tour

Temba Bavuma (L) and his teammate Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 2, 2021. - AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the return of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma to lead the national side on the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia in August.

Bavuma, who has been out of action since South Africa’s victorious World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June due to a hamstring injury, will captain the ODI side.

Markram, who was rested for the recent Zimbabwe tour, resumes leadership duties in the T20I format.

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad expressed his delight over the return of key senior players to the squad ahead of their white-ball tour of Australia, highlighting the importance of their presence as the team looks to build momentum for upcoming global events.

“It’s great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final,” said head coach Shukri Conrad.

“Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats. Every series from here on helps shape our squads for the T20 World Cup next year and the 2027 ODI World Cup at home,” he added.

CSA also handed maiden ODI and T20I call-ups to off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, following his recent Test debut in Zimbabwe and a strong domestic season where he led the Dolphins to the One-Day Cup title in March.

Power-hitter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who impressed in the T20 circuit and made his Test and T20I debuts on the Zimbabwe tour, has earned his first ODI selection.

Dewald Brevis, another emerging talent who featured in all three formats in Zimbabwe, is included in both white-ball squads.

Key players such as Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada feature in both squads, underlining South Africa’s intention to strengthen its white-ball depth ahead of major ICC tournaments.

The Proteas will play three T20Is on August 10, 12, and 16, followed by three ODIs on August 19, 22, and 24 in Australia.

South Africa Squads for Australia Tour

T20I Squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen