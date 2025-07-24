Narvaez’s 11th inning homer lifts thrilling victory for Red Sox over Phillies

Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Fenway Park on Jul 9, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Carlos Narvaez’s two-run homer in the 11th inning powered the Boston Red Sox to a dramatic 9-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

The Phillies jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead early, fueled by home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott added solo shots in the third and fourth innings, extending Philadelphia’s dominance and putting Boston under immense pressure.

However, the Red Sox mounted a stunning comeback beginning in the fifth inning. Taking advantage of four walks, Boston loaded the bases before Romy Gonzalez launched a grand slam, giving the Red Sox a 6-5 lead and silencing the home crowd.

The Phillies refused to back down. In the eighth inning, J.T. Realmuto delivered a clutch two-out homer off Aroldis Chapman to tie the game at 6-6, sending the contest into extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Trevor Story put Boston ahead again with an RBI double, but Schwarber answered for Philadelphia with an RBI single in the bottom half to even the score at 7-7.

Finally, in the 11th, Narvaez blasted the decisive two-run homer off Seth Johnson, making it 9-7. Although Johan Rojas added an RBI single for the Phillies, Brennan Bernardino secured his first career save by striking out Max Kepler to end the game.

The Red Sox, who have struggled since the All-Star break, salvaged the series finale in a thriller marked by 10 home runs and multiple lead changes.

Next, Boston will send Brayan Bello to face Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers on Friday, while the Phillies’ Taijuan Walker will start against the Yankees and rookie Will Warren.