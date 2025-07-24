Tsitsipas parts ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after Wimbledon setback

An undated picture of Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas(left) and Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic. — Reuters

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-time ATP Masters 1000 champion, announced on Wednesday that he has ended his coaching partnership with former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic.

The Greek tennis star confirmed the news through his social media accounts, describing the collaboration as an ‘intense experience’ and a significant chapter in his career.

“Working with Goran Ivanisevic was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey,” Tsitsipas wrote.

The 26-year-old, currently ranked world number 29, appointed Ivanisevic in May following a series of underwhelming performances at major tournaments.

Tsitsipas, who was runner-up at the French Open in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2023, hoped that the addition of Ivanisevic would help revive his form on the biggest stages.

However, the partnership was cut short after Tsitsipas was forced to retire during his Wimbledon first-round match in June due to a back injury while trailing 6-3, 6-2 against French qualifier Valentin Royer.

The early exit added to his struggles at Grand Slam events, with only one quarterfinal appearance in his last nine majors.

Expressing gratitude toward Ivanisevic, Tsitsipas said he valued not only his expertise as a coach but also his character.

“I’m grateful for the time, effort, and energy he dedicated to me and my team,” Tsitsipas wrote.

“As we now go our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran, not just for what he’s achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person. I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Ivanisevic, who famously won Wimbledon in 2001, is widely respected for his coaching career as well. He was part of Novak Djokovic’s team for several years, helping the Serbian secure nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving in March last year.