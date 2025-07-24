Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out of England Tests

India batsman Rishabh Pant reacts as he leaves the field on a medical cart after taking a blow to the foot during day one of the Fourth Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: India’s vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford, as well as the final Test at The Oval next week, after scans confirmed a fracture in his right foot.

The injury, diagnosed as a metatarsal fracture, occurred on the opening day of the fourth Test when Pant attempted a reverse sweep off England all-rounder Chris Woakes.

The ball deflected onto his front (right) foot, leaving him in visible pain. He was forced to retire hurt on 37 and had to be transported off the field on a golf buggy.

Medical assessments later confirmed the fracture, with the initial prognosis suggesting a six-to-eight-week recovery period. Footage shared by fans showed Pant wearing a moon boot on his right leg outside the team hotel in Manchester.

While Pant has been ruled out of wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the Test, a decision on whether he will bat in the second innings will be made by the team management in consultation with the BCCI’s medical team.

India captain Shubman Gill checked on Pant’s condition at the ground’s medical facility before the batter was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Spinner Liam Dawson, speaking after the day’s play, remarked, "I can't see him \[Pant] playing much more part in this game." B Sai Sudharsan, who was the non-striker at the time, later said, "Oh, he was in a lot of pain, definitely."

This marks Pant’s second injury in as many matches, having taken a blow to his left index finger while keeping during England’s first innings at Lord’s.

Dhruv Jurel, who replaced Pant behind the stumps in that match, is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties once again.

Pant’s 48-ball 37 in the first innings featured a mix of caution and flair, including a slog sweep for four off Jofra Archer, immediately followed by the reverse sweep that led to his injury.

It is pertinent to mention that England lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test is currently underway in Manchester from July 23, while the final Test will be played at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.