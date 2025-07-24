AB de Villiers reveals all-time World XI, includes Pakistan’s swing magician

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (second from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates as Mohammad Asif (left) looks toward the umpires during the first day of the third Test against England at The Oval on August 18, 2010. — AFP

LONDON: Former South African captain AB de Villiers on Wednesday included former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif in his all-time World XI.

De Villiers made this revelation on Wednesday while participating in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, where he is currently leading the South Africa Champions.

On the sidelines of the six-team tournament, the 41-year-old handpicked his dream XI, which features some of the greatest names in cricket history.

Notably, de Villiers chose Asif over several other renowned fast bowlers, highlighting his admiration for the Pakistani pacer’s unmatched ability to move the ball both ways with precision.

The XI includes Graeme Smith and Matthew Hayden as openers, followed by Ricky Ponting at number three.

The middle order featured Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson three of the modern era’s most prolific batsmen. Indian icon MS Dhoni takes the wicketkeeper’s role at number seven.

For the bowling department, de Villiers opted for Mitchell Johnson to partner Mohammad Asif with the new ball.

Legendary spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan complete the attack, giving the team a perfect blend of pace and spin.

Interestingly, de Villiers did not include an all-rounder in his XI, leaving the team with only four specialist bowlers. He named Glenn McGrath as the 12th man. No player from England or the West Indies featured in his lineup.

AB de Villiers’ all-time World XI:

Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Johnson, Mohammad Asif, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne.

12th man: Glenn McGrath