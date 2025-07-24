Surridge, Bouanga star as MLS All Stars crush Liga MX

MLS All Stars forward Sam Surridge (left) of Nashville SC kicks the ball past Liga MX All Stars defender Sergio Ramos of Monterrey during the first half for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium on Jul 23, 2025. — Reuters

AUSTIN: Major League Soccer’s leading scorer, Sam Surridge of Nashville, struck in the first half to help the MLS All-Stars claim a 3-1 victory over their Liga MX counterparts at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Union forward Tai Baribo earned MLS All-Star MVP honours after scoring in the 51st minute to restore his side’s two-goal cushion.

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White added a late goal in the 80th minute, sealing MLS’ third win in four All-Star Games played under this format since 2021.

Liga MX’s lone goal came from Gilberto Mora, who found the net in the 64th minute and became the youngest scorer in the history of the event.

Surridge and Lionel Messi remain tied atop the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals each. Speculation surrounded Messi’s participation throughout the week, but the 38-year-old, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ultimately sat out the exhibition match. Fellow Inter Miami star Jordi Alba also missed the game.

According to reports, both Messi and Alba could face suspensions for skipping the event, though no official decision has been announced.

Surridge opened the scoring in the 28th minute after Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC created the chance with a surging run that split the Liga MX defense.

Although Bouanga’s initial shot was blocked by Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagon, he pounced on the rebound and delivered a precise diagonal cross into the six-yard box, where Surridge met it with a powerful downward header.

Baribo, who has 14 league goals this season four behind Messi and Surridge in the MLS Golden Boot race extended the lead early in the second half before Mora briefly revived Liga MX’s hopes. White’s strike in the closing stages ensured there would be no comeback.