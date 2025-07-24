Ashwin criticises team management for dropping Karun Nair from Manchester Test

Undated picture of Indian batter Karun Nair. — X/@Sports_Himanshu

Manchester: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday questioned the team management’s decision to push Karun Nair to the number three batting position before dropping him for the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin argued that Nair had never batted at that position in his international career and suggested the move may have unsettled the batter’s mindset.

“Karun Nair has never played at number three. By making him bat there, you put his mindset in a block. I am a huge well-wisher of Karun, but this decision was surprising,” Ashwin said.

Nair returned to international cricket after eight years, struggled in the first three Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, scoring only 131 runs in six innings at an average of 21.83.

He began the series at number six, registering scores of zero and 20 in the first Test. In subsequent matches, he was promoted to number three but failed to make an impact, leading to his omission from the playing XI for the fourth Test starting Wednesday, July 23.

In Nair’s absence, Sai Sudharsan grabbed the opportunity with both hands, producing a gritty 61 off 151 deliveries on day one of the Manchester Test.

His innings, laced with seven boundaries, came under testing conditions as India looked to bounce back from a 1-2 series deficit.

Ashwin was full of praise for Sudharsan, comparing his technique and temperament to Indian batting greats.

“We have seen Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid bat at number three. Sai Sudharsan showed that sort of solidity. He left the ball well and negotiated a tough phase.

"He earned the right to score those runs. I’m a bit upset he missed out on a hundred because he has a big appetite for runs,” Ashwin concluded.