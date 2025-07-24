Blue Jays capitalise on Yankees’ mistakes to win series

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice celebrates with third baseman Oswaldo Peraza (18) after a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Jul 22, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Ben Rice launched a towering ninth-inning home run, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger also went deep, as the Toronto Blue Jays capitalised on sloppy play to overpower the New York Yankees 8-4 at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt delivered an impressive outing, working seven 1/3 innings and allowing four runs three of them earned on just three hits without issuing a walk.

Bassitt’s performance, paired with timely hitting and relentless pressure, kept the Blue Jays in control for most of the game.

The Yankees initially seised the momentum with solo home runs from Jasson Domínguez and Anthony Volpe.

Aaron Judge then added a two-run blast in the third inning his 352nd career homer pushing him into sixth place on the Yankees’ all-time home run list.

However, New York’s defensive struggles proved costly. Toronto stormed back with a three-run second inning and tacked on two more runs in the fifth without registering a single hit, taking full advantage of wild pitching and defensive miscues from Yankees starter Max Fried (11-4).

Fried endured a rough night, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks across 5 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays reclaimed the lead for good in the sixth when Ernie Clement’s routine fly ball was lost in the twilight by Bellinger, leading to an RBI double from Myles Straw.

Additional errors by first baseman Ben Rice and Fried deepened the Yankees’ woes. Tempers flared in the seventh inning when Yankees manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake were ejected for arguing a called third strike on Volpe.

Bo Bichette’s seventh-inning homer off reliever Scott Effross sealed the victory, pushing Toronto’s division lead back to four games.