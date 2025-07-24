Mohsin Naqvi urges ACC members to put politics aside to strengthen Asian cricket

Chairman PCB and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi addresses the media during an event hosted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ahead of the ACC meeting in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — Screengrab

DHAKA: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday called on all member boards to put political differences aside and work collectively for the development and strengthening of cricket across the continent.

Speaking at an event in Dhaka during the ACC annual meeting, Naqvi emphasised the need for unity, stating that the future of Asian cricket depends on cooperation and mutual support among its stakeholders.

“We need to work as a team for the growth of cricket. Political differences should not come in the way of the sport’s progress. This is a cricket family, and we need to support each other to achieve success,” Naqvi said.

The ACC chief highlighted that improving the competitive strength of teams in the region is essential for boosting the market value of Asian cricket.

“Stronger teams will lead to better contests, and better contests will create a stronger market. We need to explore ways to make the ACC more robust and help our associate members,” Naqvi noted.

Naqvi stressed that the council’s efforts should focus on ensuring that all member boards develop competitive teams, which would pave the way for high-quality tournaments and greater commercial opportunities.

He also extended his gratitude to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for hosting the ACC meeting, acknowledging their role in organising the event successfully.

“This meeting would not have been possible without the support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. I congratulate them on the successful organisation and thank all the board members who traveled to Dhaka to attend.

"I am hopeful that we will continue to work together for the betterment of cricket,” he concluded.