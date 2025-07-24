Pakistan men’s, women’s baseball teams climb in World rankings

Undated picture of Pakistan Baseball team playing match— PSB

The World Baseball Federation on Thursday released its latest rankings of 20 teams, showing a notable improvement for Pakistan’s men’s and women’s baseball teams.

Both teams have climbed three places in the global rankings. Pakistan men’s team has moved up from 38th to 35th in the world, while it ranks 8th in Asia.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan women’s baseball team has advanced from 17th to 14th globally and currently holds 7th place in Asia.

President of the Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF), Fakhar Ali Shah, expressed satisfaction over the teams’ progress, noting that the improvement came despite not participating in the Asian Games.

“The women’s team is also performing impressively under the current circumstances. Even without featuring in the previous Asian Games, their ranking is improving,” Shah added.

It is pertinent to mention that Japan holds the top spot in both the men’s and women’s baseball rankings at the world and Asian levels.

Chinese Taipei is in second place, followed by the United States in third, South Korea in fourth, and Mexico in fifth.

For the unversed, the PFB also secured the services of Japanese coach Kazuto Nonaka as part of its preparations for the upcoming Asian Baseball Championship.

Nonaka has been working with two of Pakistan’s most promising players, Faisal Hayat and Musharraf, since May during a specialised training program in Japan.

Asian Baseball Championship will be held in China from September 22 to 28.

The PFB also appointed national team player Alex Khan as head coach of the Pakistan Under-18 team for the upcoming U-18 World Cup qualifiers in 2026.

Alex also served as a pitcher for the senior team, represented Pakistan in the 2022 World Baseball Classic and is also part of the squad for this year’s Asian Championship.