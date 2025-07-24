Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi invites Bangladeshi umpires for training in Pakistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi shakes hands with Bangladesh’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Asif Mahmud, in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — screengrab

DHAKA: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday invited Bangladeshi umpires to undergo training in Pakistan, while both boards have also decided to formalise an agreement soon to promote sports in both countries.

Naqvi met with Bangladesh’s Minister for Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud in Dhaka, where they agreed to cooperate on the promotion of sports, particularly cricket and on umpire development programs.

Naqvi extended an invitation to Bangladeshi umpires for training in Pakistan. The meeting also included discussions on enhancing collaboration for women’s cricket development programs.

It was decided that PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will enter into a formal agreement to promote sports.

During the meeting, Naqvi said that promoting sports activities can create opportunities for youth development.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB chairman is currently in Dhaka to chair the Asian Cricket Council’s annual meeting, during which this side meeting with Bangladesh’s Sports Minister took place.

For the unversed, the historic Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to take place on Thursday in Bangladesh with an overwhelming majority of member nations confirming participation, sources confirmed.

Out of the 25 ACC members, 24 have confirmed their attendance far exceeding the required quorum of 13 in what is being hailed as a major diplomatic success for ACC President Naqvi.

Despite initial resistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and Oman Cricket over the venue, Naqvi’s persistent efforts ensured that the AGM would proceed as scheduled in the Bangladeshi capital.

Significantly, India is also participating in the meeting virtually, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla expected to attend online a marked shift from the board’s earlier stance.

The AGM will cover key topics, including discussions on the future of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September. However, the tournament’s execution remains uncertain due to political tensions and internal lobbying within ACC circles.

According to sources, the BCCI is allegedly attempting to sabotage the event, which could potentially result in losses exceeding PKR 1.25 billion for the PCB.

Ahead of the meeting, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hosted a formal dinner in honor of President Naqvi and the participating council members.

Naqvi engaged with board officials, presented souvenirs, and also interacted with Pakistan’s national men’s cricket team, currently in Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series.

He was seen holding a detailed conversation with Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. This is Bangladesh’s first time hosting the ACC AGM in several years, making the occasion even more significant.