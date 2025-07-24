England’s preparations for Ashes series unveiled

England’s Jonny Bairstow (second from right) takes a screamer to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the fifth day of the fifth Test at The Oval on July 31, 2023. — AFP

England will play just one official warm up game ahead of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, which begins at Optus Stadium on November 21.

Cricket Australia announced the fixture on Thursday as part of a three-match Lions tour that will run concurrently with the Ashes.

The three day red ball match will take place at Lilac Hill in Perth from November 13 to 15.

The WACA will not host the fixture because it is booked for a Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Queensland from November 11 to 14, but both teams are expected to use the ground for training in the days before the first Test.

There is a possibility that England will play an additional two-day fixture against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra between the first and second Tests.

That match, if confirmed, could serve as a pink-ball warm-up ahead of the day-night Test at the Gabba. The second Ashes Test will be played from December four to eight.

Meanwhile, the England Lions will have a full schedule of their own. After the game against the senior side, they will face a Cricket Australia XI in a four-day match at Lilac Hill starting November 22.

The tour will conclude with a game against Australia A at Allan Border Field in Brisbane from December five to eight, running alongside the second Test.

These fixtures may allow England’s management to give match practice to players not included in the Test XI. Australia A could feature several fringe Test players despite a clash with the Sheffield Shield calendar.

This will be the second Lions tour to Australia this year, following their red-ball matches against CA XI and Australia A in January and February.

