'I’m better bowler now, says England all-rounder Liam Dawson

England all-rounder Liam Dawson celebrates a wicket on the first day of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 23, 2025. — X/@TheAthletic

MANCHESTER: England all-rounder Liam Dawson on Wednesday admitted to feeling a mix of nerves and excitement as he returned to Test cricket after more than eight years' hiatus.

The 35-year-old Hampshire player was drafted into the England squad as a replacement for Shoaib Bashir, who suffered a finger injury during the Lord’s Test.

Dawson marked his return on the opening day in Manchester with a disciplined spell, claiming 1/45 from 15 overs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, despite his long absence from international cricket, Dawson said the experience of county cricket had prepared him for this challenge.

“Yeah, of course I was nervous. Obviously not having played for a number of years… but nerves are a good thing. I think the older you get and the more you play, the better you get at managing those nerves,” Dawson said.

Dawson last played Test cricket in Chennai in December 2016, but he believed he had grown significantly as a bowler since then.

“I do feel I’m a better bowler now than I was a few years ago,” he remarked.

“You know what, I had completely forgotten about that game. Obviously, domestic cricket is very different to this, but knowing what to expect this time has definitely helped,” Dawson laughed.

When asked what has changed in his bowling, Dawson pointed to greater consistency and tactical awareness.

“I probably understand pitches a little better now and what players are looking to do. You learn how to manage different game scenarios. I’ve bowled a lot of overs over the last few years, and that naturally helps you improve.”

Dawson remained humble about his contribution on the first day.

“It’s just one wicket—I’ve done nothing special. But it’s nice to contribute. I probably thought Test cricket was gone for me, so to be back involved is really cool. I’ve got to enjoy every day I get. Hopefully, I can get a couple more wickets tomorrow,” he said.