24 of 25 ACC members confirm participation in Naqvi-led AGM

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi poses for a picture with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam during a dinner hosted by the BCB in Dhaka on July 23, 2025. — BCB

LAHORE: The historic Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to take place on Thursday in Bangladesh with an overwhelming majority of member nations confirming participation, sources confirmed.

Out of the 25 ACC members, 24 have confirmed their attendance — far exceeding the required quorum of 13 — in what is being hailed as a major diplomatic success for ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time at a local hotel in Dhaka.

Despite initial resistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and Oman Cricket over the venue, Naqvi’s persistent efforts ensured that the AGM would proceed as scheduled in the Bangladeshi capital.

Significantly, India is also participating in the meeting virtually, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla expected to attend online — a marked shift from the board’s earlier stance.

The AGM will cover key topics, including discussions on the future of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September. However, the tournament’s execution remains uncertain due to political tensions and internal lobbying within ACC circles.

According to sources, the BCCI is allegedly attempting to sabotage the event, which could potentially result in losses exceeding PKR 1.25 billion for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ahead of the meeting, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hosted a formal dinner in honor of President Naqvi and the participating council members.

Naqvi engaged with board officials, presented souvenirs, and also interacted with Pakistan’s national men’s cricket team, currently in Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series. He was seen holding a detailed conversation with Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

This is Bangladesh’s first time hosting the ACC AGM in several years, making the occasion even more significant.