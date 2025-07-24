Bangladesh in line for 2026 tri-series featuring Australia, Pakistan: reports

The collage of photos shows Bangladesh cricket team and Shaheeen Afridi celebrate after dismissing Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk. - AFP

Bangladesh is being considered for inclusion in a potential tri-nation T20I series alongside Australia and Pakistan in February 2026, a source within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed.

According to media reports, Cricket Australia (CA) has a longstanding tradition of conducting acclimatisation tours in the subcontinent ahead of major ICC events.

Prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia toured Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series. Similarly, in the lead-up to the 2025 Champions Trophy, they played Test and ODI series in Sri Lanka to prepare for subcontinental conditions.

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March, is the next major global tournament.

As part of their build-up, Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in early February.

However, discussions are ongoing to elevate the planned bilateral series into a tri-nation competition, with Bangladesh as the potential third team.

A BCB official revealed that while no formal proposal has been submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as yet, informal conversations have taken place.

The source added that Pakistan is eager to include Bangladesh in light of the recently improved bilateral relations between the two boards.

PCB Chairman and the newly appoint ACC President Mohsin Naqvi is currently in Bangladesh to attend the Asian Cricket Council Annual General Meeting, scheduled for July 24–25.

He is expected to discuss the proposed tri-nation series with BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul on the sidelines of the meeting.

If finalised, the series between Pakistan and Australia would be extended into a seven-match tri-series format — each team playing the other two sides twice, followed by a final between the top two.

Meanwhile, a similar initiative is in motion involving Pakistan’s scheduled T20I series against Afghanistan.

On July 5th, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Mirwais Ashraf confirmed that talks are underway to transform the series into a tri-nation tournament, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the third team and host.

The ACB chief further asserted that the proposed tri-nation series will serve as a vital opportunity for their men’s cricket team to prepare for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held later this year.

“A T20I series against Pakistan was scheduled for August but they suggested adding another team, UAE to the series,” said Ashraf.

“The tri-nation series will be helpful for us to prepare for the Asia Cup,” he added.

Ashraf further noted that the ACB has no objection to the venue and is focused on ensuring comprehensive preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup.

Initially, Pakistan was set to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series in August.

However, the PCB has revised its plans, aiming to create a more competitive and varied environment in the lead-up to the Asia Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The proposed tri-nation tournament in the UAE would offer participating teams valuable match practice in conditions similar to those expected during the Asia Cup, which is also likely to be hosted in the Emirates.