Chris Lynn's explosive knock seals WCL 2025 win for Australia Champions

Australia Champions celebrate during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match against West Indies Champions at the County Ground in Northampton on July 23, 2025. - WCL

NORTHAMPTON: Australia Champions secured a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 at the County Ground on Wednesday, courtesy of a blistering 81 off just 27 balls by Chris Lynn.

Chasing a modest target of 143 in the seventh match of the tournament, Australia Champions made light work of the total, reaching it in just 9.3 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Australia got off to a flying start, racing to 34 runs in the first three overs with the loss of just one wicket. Shaun Marsh was dismissed for nine by Ashley Nurse, but it was Lynn who stole the show with his explosive stroke play.

Lynn dispatched the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the ground, reaching his half-century in just 20 balls. During his onslaught, Australia consistently scored over 15 runs per over, leaving the opposition with no answers.

The 35-year-old was eventually dismissed in the eighth over with the scoreboard reading 111. His whirlwind innings included eight towering sixes and six fours.

After his departure, Ben Dunk carried the momentum forward, smashing an unbeaten 30 off just nine deliveries, including three sixes, to seal a dominant win for his side.

Ashley Nurse and Nikita Miller were the only wicket-takers for West Indies Champions.

Earlier, Australia Champions' decision to bowl first paid off, as Peter Siddle led the attack with a three-wicket haul, restricting West Indies Champions to 142/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Australia struck early, removing opener William Perkins for 10 in the second over. Despite a 36-run stand between Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle, wickets fell at regular intervals.

Gayle managed 21 off 15 balls, including four boundaries, while Smith contributed 22 off 20 deliveries with one six and three fours. Chadwick Walton, the hero of the previous match, was dismissed for a golden duck, and West Indies soon found themselves reeling at 56-4.

Lendl Simmons top-scored for the Caribbean side with 29 off 28 balls, including two sixes and a four.

For Australia Champions, Siddle was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28 in four overs, while Nathan Coulter-Nile chipped in with two wickets.

With this victory, Australia Champions now move to second place on the points table with three points and are set to face India Champions at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday.