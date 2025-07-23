Jaiswal, Sudharsan give India head start in fourth England Test

India's Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the first day of their fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan scored anchoring half-centuries to power India to 264/4 on the opening day of their fourth Test against England here at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Put into bat first in the must-win clash, the touring side got off to a solid start as openers Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted cautiously to add 94 runs for the first wicket.

The opening stand eventually culminated in the 30th over when Rahul was caught at third slip by Zak Crawley off Chris Woakes. The right-handed opener scored 46 off 98 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Jaiswal was then involved in a brief 26-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Shubman Gill before both perished in quick succession, resulting in India slipping to 140/3.

Jaiswal struck 10 fours and a six during his 187-ball 58, while Gill could muster 12 off 23 deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Sudharsan and in-form Rishabh Pant partnered strongly to launch recovery.

The duo appeared in command and had added 82 runs for their fourth-wicket stand partnership until Pant suffered a gruelling injury to his foot while playing a reverse sweep off Woakes and was thus taken off the field. He scored 37 off 48 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Following his departure, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined Sudharsan in the middle, but the pair could only add 23 runs for the fifth wicket as the latter fell victim to England captain Ben Stokes in the final session.

Sudharsan remained the top-scorer for India with 61 off 151 balls, featuring seven boundaries.

The touring side could add 29 runs to their total after Sudharsan’s dismissal as bad light forced an early closure of the first day’s action.

At the stumps on day one, Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were unbeaten on 19 each and will resume India’s first innings from 264/4 on the second day.

For England, skipper Stokes took two wickets thus far, while Woakes and returning Liam Dawson chipped in with one apiece.