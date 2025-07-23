Mohsin Naqvi attends BCB dinner in Dhaka ahead of ACC AGM

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi (centre) poses for a picture with representatives during a dinner hosted by the BCB in Dhaka on July 23, 2025. — Reporter

DHAKA: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, attended the dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) here ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the continental cricketing body, scheduled to be held on July 24.

According to the details, the BCB hosted the dinner party for ACC president Naqvi and other members of the council as the country gears up to host its first such meeting after several years.

During the event, Naqvi met members of the council and presented them with souvenirs.

He also interacted with the national men’s cricket team, who are on a tour of Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series, besides being seen engaging in a detailed conversation with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

For the unversed, Mohsin Naqvi is in Bangladesh capital to preside over the AGM of the ACC, which is set to be held as per schedule despite the opposition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Oman Cricket over its venue.

Despite their reservations, the ACC, presided over by Mohsin Naqvi, retained Dhaka as the venue as its schedule coincides with the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, meaning several representatives of the council would be in the city at the time.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Indian media has reported that BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla is set to attend the ACC AGM virtually, which marked a significant shift in the cricket board’s stance.

Meanwhile, the fate of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September, is set to be decided during the meeting.

However, the tournament faces uncertainty as political tensions and internal lobbying threaten its execution.

According to sources, the BCCI is allegedly making concerted efforts to derail the event, a move that could cost the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over PKR 1.25 billion in revenue.

These developments are also being seen as an attempt to undermine Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairman and current President of the ACC.