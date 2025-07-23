Abdullah Nawaz knocked out of World Junior Squash Championship

An undated picture of Pakistan squash player Abdullah Nawaz in action. — Instagram/abdu_nawaz

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz’s World Junior Squash Championship campaign concluded Wednesday with a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Egypt’s Adam Hawal in the Round of 16 clash at the Black Ball Sporting Club in New Cairo.

Nawaz, who stormed into the pre-quarter-finals on the back of dominant performances, was completely outclassed by Hawal, losing 11-6, 11-5 and 11-2.

His ouster marked the end of Pakistan’s journey in the individual competition of the World Junior Squash Championship.

The national players will now gear up for the team competitions, scheduled to commence on July 27.

Nawaz got off to a flying start to his campaign as he registered back-to-back straight sets victories in his first two matches against Macau’s Keng In Leong and Canada’s Rohan Paliwal and consequently booked his spot in the third round.

He faced a notable fightback in the third-round match against USA’s Oscar Okonkwo, who tested his nerves with a gritty performance.

Nawaz, however, prevailed 3-1 as he responded by winning two consecutive frames after dropping the second set. The scoreline of his victory was 11-8, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-2.