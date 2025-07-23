Rishabh Pant taken off field due to injury in fourth England Test

India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he is stretchered off the field during the first day of their fourth Test against at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Touring side India suffered a potential setback as their wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered a gruelling injury, which forced him off the field during the opening day of their fourth Test against England here at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Pant suffered a foot injury during the 68th over of India’s first innings and was consequently replaced by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with the scoreboard reading 212/3.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the aforementioned over when Pant tried to play a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes but could only manage a thick inside edge, which deflected the ball to his front foot.

The 27-year-old looked in excruciating pain soon after taking the hit and signalled towards the dressing room for medical assistance.

He received treatment from the physios on the field, but as it needed more time, the on-field umpires asked to continue the procedure off the field, meaning Pant got retired hurt.

Despite the brief on-field treatment, Rishabh Pant was not able to limp off the field with physio’s assistance and thus had to be taken off the field through a buggy.

The left-handed batter had scored 37 off 48 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) Playing Conditions, Rishabh Pant would be eligible to bat again if he recovers from the injury.

“A batter may retire at any time during his innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring,” section 25.4 of ICC Playing Conditions states.

“If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings.”