Ilia Topuria responds to Max Holloway's BMF title criticism with brutal reminder

This collage of photos shows Ilia Topuria (right) and Max Holloway. — Reuters

Ilia Topuria responded to Max Holloway's criticism over him for buying a BMF title, saying, ‘how can he still be the BMF after I knocked him out?’ International media reported on Wednesday.

Holloway successfully defended the BMF title by defeating Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318. He claimed the victory after a unanimous decision on the three judges' cards 48-47, 49-46, 49-46.

In his last outing at 145 pounds, Holloway suffered a knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria. However, the belt was not officially on the line, as the two were instead fighting over the featherweight championship.

Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, thought as if he won the BMF title. Therefore, he bought a BMF belt and posed with it on social media. After which, Holloway has criticised his act several times, including during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference.

Now Ilia Topuria has responded to that criticism, saying Max does not deserve to be the BMF because he had knocked him out.

“That’s not my problem,” Topuria said.

“I just knocked him out. How can you still be the BMF if I knocked you out? I pointed to the ground in the first 10 seconds. You ran away. Then I caught you anyways and I put you to sleep. And you’re still the BMF? How’s that?”

Topuria also named his possible next opponents, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

“I think they are going to try to push for Justin,” Topuria said.

“That’s what I think. Or maybe Paddy. There’s not even a conversation about Arman. … He needs to fight.”