WBO to make final call on Oleksandr Usyk's 'mandatory' title defence

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Daniel Dubois at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

A Meeting of the WBO Championship Committee is set to take place this week to agree the mandatory defence situation for undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Wednesday.

Following Usyk’s knockout success against Daniel Dubois on Saturday and a trilogy bout with Tyson Fury, which is reportedly scheduled later in 2025, everybody is looking forward to the next move concerning Usyk’s WBO obligation.

Speaking in an interview, WBO President Gustavo Olivieri confirmed the governing body will assess the situation in a meeting this week.

“The Committee will convene this week to determine the next course of action pertaining to the Mandatory title defense obligation in the heavyweight division,” Olivieri said.

“As to Usyk’s performance last Saturday, he is simply an extraordinary generational talent. But most importantly, he is an exemplary human being.

“Being that the WBO was his first world sanctioning body, it is an honor to have Usyk as our champion inside and outside the ring.”

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Oleksandr Usyk dominated the first four rounds and dropped Dubois early in the fifth in their rematch. He then flattened the British opponent with a left hook later in the round to claim the victory in front of an audience of approximately 90,000.

Usyk first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian also came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.