Erik ten Hag says Leverkusen cannot afford to let go Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag and Granit Xhaka.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag on said Granit Xhaka is too important for the club and they cannot afford to let him go amid reports linking him to a move to Sunderland, international media reported on Wednesday.

Leverkusen have lost a lot of their assets already as striker Florian Wirtz and defender Jeremie Frimpong moved to Premier League champions Liverpool, while centre back Jonathan Tah has signed a contract with Bayern Munich.

Granit Xhaka, who moved from Arsenal to join Leverkusen has been linked with a move to English club Sunderland, with his agent telling German media the 32-year-old has an agreement in principle with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Erik Ten Hag said that agent can say anything, but the club could not afford to let go anyone as it has already lost three important players.

"We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad.

"It's clear — Granit is a leader, he has signed here for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let him go."

Xhaka played an important role in Leverkusen success in the 2023-24 season as they secured the double and lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game, won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

He has scored six goals and registered nine assists in 99 appearances he made for Leverkusen.

Former Manchester United manager Ten Hag took over as Leverkusen coach after Xabi Alonso left to manage Real Madrid in May.