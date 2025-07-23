BCCI to attend Naqvi-presided ACC AGM online – Indian media

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla (left) and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to attend the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) virtually, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, vice-president Rajeev Shukla will represent the BCCI by attending the meeting via video link, while the representatives of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are set to reach Dhaka tonight.

The reported development marks a major shift in the BCCI’s stance as it, alongside Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Oman Cricket, was opposing Dhaka as the venue for the AGM, scheduled to be held on July 24.

Despite their reservations, the ACC, presided over by Mohsin Naqvi, retained Dhaka as the venue as its schedule coincides with the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, meaning several representatives of the council would be in the city at the time.

Meanwhile, the ACC president has already reached the Bangladesh capital to preside over the high-profile meeting.

Upon his arrival, Naqvi was warmly received by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.

According to sources, the ACC will host a formal dinner in Dhaka later today in honour of the officials and dignitaries attending the event.

Meanwhile, the fate of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September, is set to be decided during the meeting.

However, the tournament faces uncertainty as political tensions and internal lobbying threaten its execution.

According to sources, the BCCI is allegedly making concerted efforts to derail the event, a move that could cost the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over PKR 1.25 billion in revenue.

These developments are also being seen as an attempt to undermine Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairman and current President of the ACC.