NBA: Lakers sign veteran Marcus Smart following buyout

Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 22, 2025. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers completed the signing of NBA veteran point guard Marcus Smart on Tuesday, days after it was reported that he reached a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards.

The financial terms have not been confirmed by the Lakers; however, reportedly, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Los Angeles after clearing waivers.

Lakers president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka, in a statement, said that Smart is an imported addition to the team and he knows how to win playoffs and will be a key leadership voice.

"Adding a player like Marcus Smart to our roster allows us to compete at the highest level," Lakers president said.

"Marcus epitomizes what it means to prioritize winning above all else -- whether that's making huge plays on the defensive end or hitting critical shots in key moments of the most intense games.

“He knows and understands playoff winning and will be a key leadership voice in our group. Surrounding our stars with two-way players like Marcus is critical to our overall vision of how we want to play and win next season. This is an exciting player acquisition, for sure."

At an introductory press conference Tuesday, Marcus Smart credited Lakers star Luka Doncic for his addition to Los Angeles.

"When you get a guy like Luka calling ... checking on you, trying to see where you're at, to see if you want to come join something special that he's trying to cook up over here," Smart said.

"For him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot."

Before the 2023-24 campaign, Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and appeared in 19 matches before he was again dealt to the Wizards (15 games) this past February. He averaged 9.0 points and 3.2 assists overall.

He made his name while playing for Boston. He spent nine NBA seasons there, during which he helped the Celtics reach the postseason every year.

Smart added the Defensive Player of the Year Award to his bag for the 2021-22 season.

Smart has averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in 635 career games with the Celtics (2014-23), Grizzlies (2023-25) and Wizards.