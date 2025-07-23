Carlos Alcaraz sends warning to world number one Jannik Sinner

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) poses for a photo with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning the final in Rome, Italy on May 18, 2025. - Reuters

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz warned world number one Jannik Sinner, saying ‘he is ready’ to take over the Italian as number one, international media reported on Wednesday.

Alcaraz became the youngest male tennis player to claim number one spot in 2022 at the age of 19 years, four months, and six days old, following his US Open triumph.

The Spaniard remained at the top for 20 weeks before he was dethroned by Novak Djokovic following the Serb's Australian Open title victory in 2023. The 38-year-old was then taken over by Jannik Sinner after winning the National Bank Open in 2024, becoming the first Italian to hold top spot.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has since retained the ranking for 59 consecutive weeks.

Jannik Sinner has a gigantic 3,430 points lead over Alcaraz in the ATP rankings, but the considerable gap is not an impossible task for world number two.

Alcaraz said that he is ready to go after Sinner’s number one spot.

He further stated that the Italian does not care about the rankings, but he is ready for the challenge.

"Yes, I’m ready. Last year, after the Olympic Games, I struggled and didn’t achieve great results. So from now on, I won’t have many points to defend until the end of the season. I’ll give my all in the upcoming tournaments to win as many points as possible,” Alcaraz said.

"I know Sinner doesn’t care if he has lots of points to defend; he’s a great fighter who always plays to win and doesn’t let that affect him. But I’m ready for the challenge; right now, my main goal is to reclaim the number one spot in the rankings. Now I’m preparing for the American tournaments so that I can arrive at the US Open in top form."

Carlos Alcaraz, who has an impressive 2025 winning five titles, including the successful defence of the French Open, was beaten by Sinner in the final of Wimbledon recently.

However, the sportsman spirit that both players showed after the final at the All England Club was appreciated by many pundits.

"We are good friends; we can talk about many things off court. I have great respect for him; he’s a really nice person; I’m sure we’ll always be able to maintain this good relationship."