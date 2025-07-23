Martin Zubimendi set to represent Arsenal for first time

An undated picture of Arsenal's new midfielder Martin Zubimendi. — Reuters

Arsenal's new midfielder Martin Zubimendi will be in action for the first time on Wednesday, since making a £60m move from Real Sociedad earlier this month.

The Spanish player is considered a highly anticipated individual in Europe and is known to football fans as well. He played a key role in Spain beating England in the Euro 2024 final.

Arteta explained that the club managed and organised what they needed. He said that the club wanted Mikel Merino and Zubimendi both, and that Sociedad were also happy with the outcome.

"I think it was a really well-orchestrated plan by the club, and everybody that was involved in it, to understand how we could get what we wanted in two different years, and both at the same time," Mikel Arteta said.

"And both players were very keen to come, which is very necessary. I think we had a club in Real Sociedad that understood the situation, and they've been excellent.

"We did what we wanted and the players did what we wanted. I think Real Sociedad at the end were happy with the outcome, so I think it's a very positive outcome for all parties."

Arteta added that we are excited to see him playing for our side and acknowledged his learning ability.

"Six. Really excited," he said.

"And again as I said before when you have him every single day, just around the building, just in training sessions, how he captures the information, how he processes things on the pitch, it's very impressive.

"I'm very, very happy to have him."