Diogo Jota's wife posts heartfelt message on first-month anniversary

An undated pictire of late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. — Reuters

Late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's wife posted a heartfelt message on her social media on Tuesday in memory of their first-month wedding anniversary.

Diogo Jota tragically passed away at the age of 28 following a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain.

His younger brother, Andre Silva, aged 25, also lost his life in the incident.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred shortly after midnight on July 3rd, when the vehicle the two were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames.

Jota's wife shared a heartfelt message on her social media saying 'she will be his bride forever'.

"One month of our 'until death do us part'," adding she will be "forever" his bride.

Spain's Civil Guard confirmed to international media earlier this week that the expert report on the accident is in the process of being finalised by its traffic force before it is submitted to a local court.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and went on to make 182 appearances for the Reds, scoring 65 goals across all competitions.

He was an instrumental figure in the club’s recent successes, including their 2024–25 Premier League title win, the FA Cup victory in 2022, and League Cup triumphs in 2022 and 2024.

Internationally, Jota was a key member of the Portugal national team, earning 49 caps.

He featured in the UEFA Euro tournaments in 2020 and 2024, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and played a pivotal role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League wins in 2019 and 2025.