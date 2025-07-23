Ravi Shastri reveals rivalry that surpassed India-Pakistan in modern era

Ravi Shastri works for Sky Sports during Day One of the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 10, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

Former India coach and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri believes that the landscape of international cricket rivalries has shifted in recent years, with Australia now replacing Pakistan as India's fiercest cricketing opponent.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast hosted by former England captain Michael Vaughan, Shastri asserted that while the India-Pakistan clash still garners unmatched global attention, it is India vs Australia that has become the sport’s most competitive rivalry in recent times.

"I would say, during the years I played, it was India-Pakistan. The interest it generates from fans around the world is massive," Shastri said.

He even ranked the India-Pakistan encounters higher than the Ashes in terms of excitement and viewership.

Despite being confined to Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to political tensions, India-Pakistan matches continue to dominate broadcast revenues, with broadcasters often lobbying for the two sides to meet in every multinational event.

However, Shastri, who experienced the high-octane India-Pakistan duels both as a player and a coach, highlighted how the fierce competitiveness between India and Australia has redefined the modern-day cricket rivalry.

“In the last 10 years, India-Australia has taken over. In pure cricketing terms, India, Australia, and England have had some fantastic series,” he added.

One recent example is the 2024 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, part of the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which attracted a record-breaking attendance of 373,691 fans — surpassing a record held since 1936 during the Sir Don Bradman era.

It is pertinent to mention that India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, and their most recent Test match dates back to the 2007-08 season.

Historically, the two arch-rivals have faced off in 59 Test matches, with Pakistan winning 12, India securing 9 victories, and 38 ending in draws.