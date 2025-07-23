Kylian Mbappe to wear jersey number 10 at Real Madrid: reports

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe to wear the jersey number 10 at Real Madrid next season. He will replace legend Luka Modric, who joined AC Milan, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Mbappe will switch from his current No. 9, which he wore throughout his debut campaign with Madrid.

Madrid legend Modric used to wear shirt number 10, who left Los Blancos after spending 13 years of his life at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe also wears No. 10 with his national team as well, and reportedly, he was planning to take that number at Madrid once it is available.

However, if Modric had extended his stay at Madrid for one more year, Mbappe was prepared to spend another season with No. 9.

The France forward had an impressive first season with Madrid following his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July 2024. He scored 44 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos.

However, Kylian Mbappe still faced criticism from football pundits as Madrid failed to clinch any silverware last season, finishing behind leaders Barcelona in LaLiga, losing to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals and the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup to PSG.

Madrid also suffered a defeat to rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

Mbappe’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States was also not so impressive as he was hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis, due to which he missed the group stage encounters.

While he returned in the elimination round, Xabi Alonso's side’s journey ended with a daunting 4-0 defeat to Mbappe's former club.