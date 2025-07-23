Tom Aspinall set to make first defence of his undisputed title against Gane

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

Undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is set to make the first defence of his title against France's Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25. The Englishman confirmed the fight on Wednesday.

Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement on June 21.

Tom Aspinall spent 19 months as interim champion, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout.

The fight with Gane, 35, will take place 15 months after Aspinall's first-round TKO of Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304 in July 2024.

The UFC has also announced some other fights as well, including light-heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev to defend his title at UFC 320 in Las Vegas on 4 October in a rematch against Alex Pereira.

Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili will face American Cory Sandhagen on the same card to put his bantamweight belt on the line.

Aspinall confirmed the bout in an Instagram story. He wrote, "time to remind 'em", with a poster of a fight.

Jones captured the heavyweight crown in March 2023, while Aspinall claimed the interim belt last year.

Despite multiple calls to face Jones, Aspinall never got the chance, but his impressive record, 15 wins and three losses in MMA, with 11 TKOs and an 8-1 UFC record, speaks volumes.

Meanwhile, Gane is a former UFC interim heavyweight champion and has missed on the opportunity for the undisputed title twice, against Francis Ngannou in 2022 and against Jones the following year.

Gane has a record of 10 wins out of 12 bouts since making his debut in 2019.