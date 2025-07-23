'Can’t disregard Babar, Rizwan,' says former captain after Bangladesh T20I defeat

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier, New Zealand. - AFP

Former Pakistan women’s team captain, Sana Mir, has raised concerns over the increasing pressure on the national team caused by inconsistent selection decisions, particularly the exclusion of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Speaking on a local sports show following Pakistan's defeat in the second T20I against Bangladesh, Mir pointed out the fallout of forced selection calls.

“When you corner players through forced selections, that pressure eventually falls on your main team as well,” Sana remarked.

“When we used to talk about Babar and Rizwan playing together and suggested that maybe one of them should come in between, that didn’t happen. And then suddenly, both were rested or dropped at the same time,” she added.

Mir stressed that this abrupt move has now put the current team under immense scrutiny.

“Now, the pressure of that decision has shifted onto this team — there's a need to somehow justify that selection by proving that those two aren’t in the team because they didn’t play modern-day cricket, and that these players do. So the entire burden has now fallen on this current team, whether they accept it or not,” she stated.

She also emphasised the importance of consistency in the selection process, especially when dealing with experienced players.

“Even Babar and Rizwan took time to score runs, to understand the game and cement their place. I’ve said this before — you can’t just disregard such big players. You need to make your selection policy a little more consistent,” she concluded.

In the second T20I match, Bangladesh posted 133 all out in their 20 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali scoring a resilient 55 off 48 balls, while Mahedi Hasan added a valuable 33.

Pakistan’s bowlers performed admirably, with debutant Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi taking two wickets each. Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf also chipped in with one wicket apiece.

However, Pakistan’s chase began disastrously, as the top order collapsed to 15/5 in the powerplay. Despite a fighting 51 off 32 balls by Faheem Ashraf — laced with four boundaries and a six — the visitors fell agonisingly short by eight runs.

Shoriful Islam starred with the ball for Bangladesh, claiming 3/17 in four overs and leading the hosts to their first-ever T20I series win over Pakistan.

For the unversed, the third and final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Thursday.