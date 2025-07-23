Jannik Sinner reunites with fitness coach Umberto Ferrara

An undated picture of Umberto Ferrara (left) aloang with World number one and reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

LONDON: World number one and reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has officially reappointed his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, as he prepares for the upcoming Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open, the Italian confirmed on Wednesday.

Sinner parted ways with Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi last year following the investigation into his positive tests for the banned substance clostebol.

Sinner's team announced in a statement that they have decided to prepare for the ongoing Cincinnati Open and the U.S. Open.

They acknowledged that Umberto has great experience and played a key role in Jannik's development.

"The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open," Sinner's team said.

"Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level."

The Italian came back after a three-month suspension earlier this year after settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

The substance was traced back to a spray used by physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, who had received it from Ferrara.

Sinner explained in last year's U.S. Open that he is not confident about continuing with Ferrara, as he struggled a lot and needed some clean air.

"Now, because of these mistakes, I'm not feeling that confident to continue with them. I was struggling a lot in the last months. I was waiting for the result. The only thing I need right now is some clean air," he said.

Ferrara, who had laid the blame for the incident on Naldi, worked with Sinner's fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini this year.