Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu announces retirement

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reacts in a match against Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 29, 2024. — Reuters

Safety Tyrann Mathieu announced retirement on the eve of New Orleans Saints' first training camp practice on Tuesday. He spent 12 seasons with the NFL.

Mathieu announced his decision in an Instagram post with a picture of black cleats hanging from a wire in a black-and-white image.

"As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way," Mathieu said.

"From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.

"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined. I hope I made you proud out there.

"This isn't goodbye - it's just the next chapter."





He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs (LIV). He was a three-time All-Pro and was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010’s All-Decade Team.

Mathieu was dismissed by the Tigers due to off-field concerns in 2012. He played at LSU, and in 2011, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Mathieu, who played in 180 regular-season games, recorded 834 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 interceptions, four returned for touchdowns, forced seven fumbles and recovered eight spanning stops with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21) and Saints (2022-24), was picked by the Cardinals in the third round (69th overall).

His 36 picks were second in the NFL among active players upon his retirement.