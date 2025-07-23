Shoaib Akhtar rips into Pakistan team after humiliating series defeat

An undated picture of former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. - Instagram/imshoaibakhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar didn’t hold back his criticism following Pakistan’s defeat in the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday, sarcastically remarking that the national side now needs a complete rebuild — a process he believes could take up to 20 years.

Speaking during a recent appearance on a local sports show, Akhtar did not hold back in his criticism of the national team’s current state, pointing to a severe lack of planning, direction, and overall skill development.

“This team needs rebuilding, and even if it takes 20 years, that’s fine. There’s no issue with that,” Akhtar said with a touch of sarcasm.

Akhtar particularly took aim at the team management's indecisiveness regarding the playing XI, as well as underperforming players who, according to him, lack the technical abilities required at the international level.

“You don’t even know your playing XI. These players aren’t skilled enough. Saim didn’t perform, Fakhar didn’t perform. On these kinds of pitches, their style of play simply doesn’t work,” he said.

The 49-year-old emphasised that the current crop of players struggles on challenging surfaces due to their over-reliance on power hitting instead of proper technique and timing.

“These are tough wickets. These guys are power hitters; they’re not players who rely on timing. On such surfaces, the ball doesn’t come nicely onto the bat, the pace isn’t the same, and you won’t get a good bounce off the pitch,” he stated.

He also used the opportunity to underline the timeless trait of adaptability, drawing comparisons to legendary cricketers who succeeded in similar conditions due to their ability to adjust and rise to the challenge.

“Adapting to difficult conditions is what makes a player great. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ijaz Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas all scored runs in similar conditions,” he concluded.

In the second T20I match, Bangladesh managed 133 all out in their 20 overs, thanks to a fighting 55 off 48 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, with Mahedi Hasan contributing a handy 33.

Pakistan’s bowling unit performed well, with debutant Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi picking up two wickets each. Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with one wicket apiece.

However, Pakistan’s chase got off to a disastrous start, collapsing to 15/5 within the powerplay. Despite a valiant 51 off 32 balls from Faheem Ashraf—featuring four fours and a six—the visitors fell just eight runs short.

Shoriful Islam starred with the ball for Bangladesh, returning figures of 3/17 in his four overs, helping the hosts secure their first-ever T20I series win against Pakistan.

For the unversed, the third and final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Thursday.