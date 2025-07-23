Haider Ali opens up after Pakistan Shaheens' win over PCC Select XI

Haider Ali of Pakistan looks on ahead of game six of the T20 International series between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Hagley Oval on October 13, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

KENT: Pakistan Shaheens’ batter Haider Ali has attributed his match-winning partnership with skipper Saud Shakeel to strong communication and strategic planning during the opening one-day match against the Professional County Club Select XI.

Speaking after the victory at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, Haider shared that the early loss of wickets had increased pressure when he arrived at the crease.

“There was pressure when I came in to bat. We had lost three wickets quickly, so my focus was on building a solid partnership with Saud and staying at the crease as long as possible,” Haider said.

He noted that the pitch conditions early in the innings were challenging due to the overhead weather, but stressed the importance of adaptability at the professional level.

“The pitch was a bit tricky in the beginning, and weather conditions were also a factor, but professionals learn to adapt,” he said.

Haider highlighted the importance of prior familiarity with Saud, which helped build a smooth and understanding partnership.

“Saud and I communicated well; we’ve played together before, so the understanding was already there,” he stated.

The right-hander explained how the duo tactically planned their innings by targeting specific bowlers and phases of the match.

“There was wind blowing from one side, so we picked the bowlers and overs where we would attack and try to get the runs we needed. Saud is always supportive and guides a lot during batting,” he said.

Haider played a pivotal role in the chase, scoring a fluent 71 off 56 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. His 129-run stand with captain Saud Shakeel helped rescue the Shaheens after a top-order collapse had left them reeling at 32 for three in 5.1 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 204 in a rain-shortened contest reduced to 28 overs per side, the Shaheens recovered well.

Following Haider’s dismissal in the 24th over, Maaz Sadaqat and Shahid Aziz provided crucial support to Saud, who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 72 off 72 balls.

Shahid contributed a valuable 21* off just 11 balls, steering the team to victory on the penultimate delivery of the match.

Earlier, the Professional County Club Select XI were dismissed for 187 in 27.4 overs. Opener Will Smeed top-scored with 84, while Maaz Sadaqat starred with the ball, taking 3/28. Saud Shakeel and Faisal Akram also chipped in with two wickets each.

For the unversed, the second game of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday, with the match set to begin at 3 PM PKT.