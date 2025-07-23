Lionel Messi likely to feature in MLS All-Star Game in Austin

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi kicks the ball in front of New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman during the second half at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Jul 19, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for the first time in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, international media reported on Tuesday.

The Argentine superstar, along with his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba, was notably absent from the MLS squad selected for Wednesday's showcase clash against Mexico's Liga MX All-Star team.

Reports indicate that neither player has officially confirmed whether they will skip the game, leaving their participation uncertain.

Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami in 2023, but his most productive season so far came in 2024, where he scored 21 goals in 22 matches and registered 11 assists, cementing his status as the face of the league.

It is pertinent to mention that if Messi and Alba miss the All-Star Game without providing a legitimate injury-related reason, they could face disciplinary action, including a one-match suspension for Inter Miami’s upcoming league fixture against FC Cincinnati.

Austin FC and MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estevez admitted that Messi’s involvement remains a major talking point for both the league and fans.

He expressed hope that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will make an appearance in the prestigious event.

"Leo is more a question for the league, for his club. I simply coach and direct the players they give me. But I hope so. Having the best player in history is very important for everyone. I'm always optimistic and why not? I hope that he can be here," Estevez said.

The MLS has won two of the last three All-Star meetings against Liga MX, although the Mexican side claimed a convincing 4-1 victory in last year’s edition.