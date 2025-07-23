Pakistan players suffer major drop in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during the first T20I match against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistani cricketers have experienced a significant decline in the latest ICC T20I rankings, following inconsistent performances in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur, where the national team has lost the first two encounters.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has fallen 20 places, now sitting at 50th with 514 rating points.

Out-of-form opener Saim Ayub dropped three spots to 64th, while top-order batter Hassan Nawaz saw a sharp decline, slipping 22 positions to 68th.

Even players not part of the current squad, such as star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, have not been spared, with both dropping one place to 13th and 14th respectively.

Fakhar Zaman, who showed discipline in his batting across consecutive matches against Bangladesh, rose eight spots to 79th with 426 rating points.

White-ball captain Salman Ali Agha, who struggled with the bat and managed only nine runs off 23 deliveries in the second T20I, dropped 18 places to 93rd with 396 points.

Australia's Travis Head continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma in second and third place, respectively.

In the bowling rankings, pacer Abbas Afridi slipped two places to 22nd with 608 rating points, while Haris Rauf fell four spots to 24th with 593 points.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi, currently not part of the T20I squad, also dropped two positions to 36th with 591 points. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed showed improvement, climbing 12 places to 49th with 499 points.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan fell four spots, landing at 65th in the latest update.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy retained his number one position in the T20I bowling rankings, followed by England’s Adil Rashid and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy in second and third place, respectively.