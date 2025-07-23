Venus Williams makes history as oldest player to win WTA singles match

Venus Williams (USA) serves against Diana Shnaider (not pictured) on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 19, 2024. — Reuters

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams made history on Tuesday, becoming the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004.

The 45-year-old American achieved this milestone with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory over world number 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open.

Williams, who entered the tournament as a wildcard, took one hour and 37 minutes to secure the straight-sets win.

This triumph marked a significant comeback for the former world number one, who was playing her first WTA match after a 16-month hiatus due to injuries and fitness challenges.

With this victory, Williams surpassed a nearly two-decade-old record, becoming the oldest WTA singles match winner since 47-year-old Martina Navratilova won a match at Wimbledon in 2004.

The achievement underlines Williams’ resilience and determination to compete at the highest level despite the physical demands of the sport.

Reflecting on her performance after the match, Williams admitted she played aggressively throughout the match but is still searching for the right balance.

"I think I just attacked the whole time. It’s about trying to find the right balance between going too hard and not enough," Williams said.

"It’s the same because this is what I do, but at that time it was imperative for me to do it. Now I don’t have to, but I still have the same fire and the same desire to win," She added.

Williams also acknowledged that returning after such a long layoff is not easy.

"In some ways, I’m still getting back into that. When you do it every day, everything feels natural. It doesn’t feel as natural now, but I hope I can get back to that," she concluded.

Williams will face Polish fifth seed Magdalena Fręch on Wednesday.