FIH to offer Pro League spot to Pakistan after New Zealand exit

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

KARACHI: New Zealand Hockey has officially withdrawn from the FIH Pro Hockey League, raising questions about the vacant spot in the tournament, according to multiple media reports.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had reportedly set a deadline of July 21 for New Zealand to confirm its participation.

However, Hockey New Zealand informed the FIH of its decision to withdraw, citing financial constraints as the primary reason.

Reports indicate that New Zealand has significantly cut its budget for the current Olympic cycle, which forced the federation to make difficult decisions.

Earlier, New Zealand had also opted not to send its women’s team to the Pro League due to similar financial limitations.

Following New Zealand's withdrawal, the FIH is expected to offer the vacant spot to Pakistan.

The development comes after Pakistan finished as runners-up in the recent FIH Nations Cup, which made them the next eligible team for Pro League inclusion.

However, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has yet to receive any official communication from the FIH.

“We haven’t been formally informed about New Zealand’s withdrawal yet,” said PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid in a conversation with Geo News. “If FIH contacts us, they are likely to give us some time to decide.”

Mujahid also highlighted the financial challenges involved.

“A significant amount of funding will be required for participation in the Pro League, and we have already informed the Government of Pakistan regarding the situation,” he added.

If Pakistan also declines the offer due to financial or logistical reasons, France may be considered as an alternative team to fill the vacant slot in the tournament.