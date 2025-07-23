Faheem Ashraf criticises Mirpur pitch conditions after T20I defeat to Bangladesh

Pakistan all-rounder speaks during press conference after defeat in second T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 23, 2025. - PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has voiced concerns over the pitch conditions at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, attributing the challenging surface to hot weather and recent rainfall after Pakistan’s defeat in the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashraf drew comparisons between the current surfaces and those seen during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"You mentioned the BPL and the current matches — the BPL takes place in December-January, so the weather is cold during that time, whereas now the weather is hot. So the pitches you’re seeing now are totally different. At that time, there wasn’t as much spin or grip, and the pace wasn’t coming through like this," Ashraf remarked.

Ashraf also emphasised how changing weather and ground conditions have impacted surface behaviour.

He elaborated that while BPL pitches gradually improve for batting, the current series is unfolding on tracks that remain inconsistent in nature.

“Early on in those matches, there’s usually a bit of grass, so the initial games can be slightly challenging, but later the pitches become good for batting. However, that’s not the case in this series because the surface is becoming hard, yet underneath it still feels soft,” he said.

The 31-year-old also revealed insights shared by the ground staff.

“We spoke with the groundsmen as well, and they said maybe due to the rains, the pitches haven’t been prepared in the usual way," he revealed.

"But if you compare it with the BPL, there’s a big difference. I played last year and this year as well — the pitches in the BPL are much better compared to the ones we’re playing on now," he concluded.

In the match, Bangladesh posted 133 all out in 20 overs, anchored by a gritty 55 off 48 balls from wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali. Mahedi Hasan chipped in with a useful 33.

Pakistan’s bowlers performed well, with debutant Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi claiming two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf took one apiece.

Chasing 134, Pakistan’s innings crumbled early, slumping to 15/5 inside the powerplay. Despite a fighting 51 off 32 balls from Faheem Ashraf—featuring four boundaries and a six—the visitors fell just eight runs short of the target.

Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam starred with the ball, picking up 3/17 in his four overs, helping the hosts clinch their first-ever T20I series victory against Pakistan.