Sarfraz Ahmed appointed fielding Coach of Pakistan Baseball Team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) appointed former player Sarfraz Ahmed as the fielding coach of the Pakistan baseball team on Wednesday.

His first assignment will be the Asian Baseball Championship, which will be held in China from September 22 to 28.

The Secretary of the Pakistan Baseball Federation, Fakhar Ali Shah, confirmed Sarfraz Ahmed’s appointment and stated that the coaching staff is now complete.

"With Sarfraz Ahmed’s inclusion, the coaching staff is now complete. Sarfraz Ahmed is a former international player and also has coaching experience," he said.

"For the Asian Baseball Championship, the services of an experienced coaching staff have been secured."

For the unversed, the PFB also secured the services of Japanese coach Kazuto Nonaka as part of its preparations for the upcoming Asian Baseball Championship.

Nonaka has been working with two of Pakistan’s most promising players, Faisal Hayat and Musharraf, since May during a specialised training program in Japan.

The PFB also appointed national team player Alex Khan as head coach of the Pakistan Under-18 team for the upcoming U-18 World Cup qualifiers in 2026.

Alex also served as a pitcher for the senior team, represented Pakistan in the 2022 World Baseball Classic and is also part of the squad for this year’s Asian Championship.

According to Shah, Alex’s extensive experience with junior baseball made him an ideal candidate for the coaching role.

Shah further revealed that the federation plans to organise a training camp for the U-18 team in the United States, citing the lack of advanced baseball infrastructure in Pakistan.

He said that 15 players will be selected for the development program, which aims to provide young talent with international-level exposure and preparation ahead of the qualifiers.