Caballero shines as Rays edge White Sox in MLB clash

SAINT PETERSBURG: Jose Caballero went two for three with a run and two RBIs in the second inning to help power the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4–3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

Caballero collected two of the Rays' five hits and scored a run in the second frame, helping Tampa Bay snap a two-game losing streak and level the three-game series.

Rookie Chandler Simpson added excitement on the basepaths, stealing three bases in the win. White Sox starter Davis Martin struggled early, walking the bases loaded in the second inning.

Junior Caminero opened the scoring after crossing home on a balk. Caballero then delivered a bloop single to center field, bringing home Jake Mangum and Matt Thaiss.

A throwing error allowed Caballero to advance to third and he later scored on a groundout by Taylor Walls to give the Rays a 4–0 lead.

Chicago began to rally in the fourth, scoring two runs. Chase Meidroth drove in one with an RBI single and Edgar Quero added a sacrifice fly.

Colson Montgomery trimmed the deficit further in the seventh with his first career home run, a solo shot that brought the White Sox within one.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen held firm, with Edwin Uceta (7–2) earning the win after tossing two scoreless innings and striking out four. Closer Pete Fairbanks secured his 17th save with a clean ninth inning.

The Rays were without All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with ankle tendinitis.

The game’s start time was moved up due to forecasts of severe weather later in the evening. Taj Bradley is scheduled to start for the Rays on Wednesday in their final home game of July. The White Sox will counter with Jonathan Cannon.