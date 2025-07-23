Harmanpreet, Gaud star as India down England in third ODI to seal series win

England's Sophia Dunkley (left) plays a shot during the third ODI against India in Durham on July 22, 2025. — ECB

CHESTER-LE-STREET: A brilliant century from Harmanpreet Kaur and a six-wicket haul by Kranti Gaud powered India to a 13-run victory over England in the third and final ODI here at Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday, sealing the three-match series 2–1.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that proved fruitful as they posted a commanding total of 318/5 in the allotted 50 overs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a blistering knock of 102 off just 84 balls, laced with 14 boundaries.

Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a half-century, scoring 50 off 45 balls with seven fours. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol both added valuable runs, scoring 45 each.

Richa Ghosh played a quickfire innings of 38 off just 18 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours. Opener Pratika Rawal made 26 runs before being dismissed.

For England, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith took one wicket apiece.

Chasing a target of 319, England put up a spirited fight but were eventually bowled out for 305 in 49.5 overs.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was the top scorer for England with a valiant 98 off 105 balls, including 11 boundaries, before falling just short of her century.

Emma Lamb scored 68 off 81 balls with five boundaries. Alice Davidson-Richards (44), Sophia Dunkley (34) and Charlie Dean (21) also chipped in but could not take the team across the finish line.

Linsey Smith managed 14 runs, Lauren Bell (seven), Amy Jones (four), Tammy Beaumont (two), and Sophie Ecclestone was dismissed for just (one) run.

India's Kranti Gaud was the standout performer with the ball, delivering a match-winning spell of 6/52 runs in 9.5 overs, including one maiden.

Shree Charani took 2/68 runs in her nine overs, while Deepti Sharma contributed with 1/55 runs from her full quota of 10 overs, playing a key role in India's series-clinching win.