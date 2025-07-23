Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski wins summer league MVP honours

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Osayi Osifo during the first half of a NBA basketball game at Thomas & Mack Center on Jul 14, 2025. — Reuters

SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski was named the 2025 NBA summer league most valuable player on Tuesday.

Filipowski was also named to the All-Summer League First Team, as announced by the NBA, which revealed its first and second-team honorees following the conclusion of the event.

The former Duke standout made a strong impression throughout Summer League play, leading all players with an average of 29.3 points per game over three outings, along with 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot an efficient 56.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Set to enter his second NBA season, Filipowski appeared in 72 games as a rookie for the Jazz last year, averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He was selected 34th overall by Utah in the 2024 NBA Draft, early in the second round, after spending two standout seasons at Duke.

He earned consensus Second team all-American honours as a sophomore. Across six total Summer League games split between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Filipowski averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 block in just over 27 minutes per game.

His standout performances in Las Vegas, in particular, solidified his status as one of the league's most promising young talents.

Speaking after receiving the MVP honor, Filipowski acknowledged the difference between summer league and the regular NBA season but emphasised his desire to stay true to his game.

"Obviously, it's different in summer league versus the regular season. I'm just trying to be myself out there right now. However that translates to the season, that's how it's going to be. I'm going to make the most of it," Filipowski said.