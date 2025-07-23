Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dhaka to chair ACC annual meeting

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and President of the Asian Cricket Council, Mohsin Naqvi, is welcomed by Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan at Dhaka Airport on July 23, 2025. — Reporter

DHAKA: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to chair the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting.

The high level meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Dhaka. Upon his arrival at the airport, Naqvi who currently serves as President of the ACC, was warmly received by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.

According to sources, the ACC will host a formal dinner in Dhaka later today in honour of the officials and dignitaries attending the event.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, scheduled for September, is set to be decided during a crucial Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dhaka.

However, the tournament faces uncertainty as political tensions and internal lobbying threaten its execution.

According to sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is allegedly making concerted efforts to derail the event, a move that could cost the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over PKR 1.25 billion in revenue.

These developments are also being seen as an attempt to undermine Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairman and current President of the ACC.

Reports suggest that India, along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, has aligned against the decision to hold the ACC meeting in Dhaka.

Under ACC rules, a quorum for such meetings requires the participation of at least three full Test-playing member nations and at least ten full or associate members.

With key boards refusing to travel or even attend via video link, the quorum may not be met, rendering the meeting legally invalid.

India, despite being the official host of the Asia Cup, has objected to Dhaka as the venue for this meeting.

The BCCI has not confirmed whether it will attend the meeting in person or virtually, casting further doubt on the finalisation of the tournament’s schedule and host nation.