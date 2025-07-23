Inglis, Green shine as Australia crush West Indies in second T20I

Australia’s Cameron Green (left) and Josh Inglis (right) bump gloves during their match-winning partnership in the second T20I against West Indies in Kingston on July 22, 2025. — AFP

JAMAICA: A dominant all-round performance from Australia saw them ease past West Indies by eight wickets in the second T20I played here at Sabina Park, Kingston on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh opted to field first. West Indies posted a competitive total of 172/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a blistering start by opener Brandon King, who scored 51 off 36 balls with four sixes and three fours.

Andre Russell added late fireworks with a rapid 36 off just 15 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Adam Zampa was the standout performer, claiming 3/29 runs in his full quota.

Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets apiece, while Ben Dwarshuis added one to his name.

In reply, Australia made the 173-run chase look effortless. Josh Inglis led the way with a sensational unbeaten 78 off just 33 deliveries, smashing five sixes and seven fours.

He was well supported by Cameron Green, who scored a fluent 56 not out off 32 balls, including four sixes and three fours.

The pair’s partnership ensured there were no hiccups in the chase as the visitors reached the target in just 15.2 overs.

Earlier, Marsh contributed 21 runs and Maxwell chipped in with 12 before their dismissals but by then, the momentum was firmly with the Australians.

Inglis was named Player of the Match for his explosive knock that turned the contest one-sided.

West Indies bowlers struggled to contain the Australian batters, with Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder picking up one wicket each. With this comprehensive win, Australia now leads the T20I series 2–0.