Former cricketer calls Hesson ‘third class coach’ after T20I series defeat to Bangladesh

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed on Tuesday strongly criticised national team head coach Mike Hesson following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts suffered a defeat in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka, prompting widespread criticism, with Tanvir leading the charge on social media.

Taking to platform X (formerly Twitter), Tanvir blamed Hesson for what he described as one of Pakistan’s worst T20I performances.

“Mike Hesson is a third-class coach who doesn’t even know how to select a proper playing XI,” he wrote.

Tanvir further stated that Hesson’s tactical decisions have been questionable throughout the series.

“He doesn’t even know how to pick a team,” the former pacer added.

For the unversed, Bangladesh registered a historic T20I series victory over Pakistan after defeating the visitors by eight runs in a thrilling second match held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

With this win, Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, marking a significant achievement in their cricketing history.

Batting first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the hosts were bowled out for 133 runs in 19.5 overs.

Zakir Ali was the standout performer, anchoring the innings with a well-constructed knock of 55 runs off 48 balls, which included five sixes and one four.

Despite regular fall of wickets at the other end, Zakir held the innings together and ensured Bangladesh had a fighting total on the board.

Pakistan’s bowlers put in a disciplined performance, with Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal and Abbas Afridi claiming two wickets each. Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz also contributed by taking one wicket apiece.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to deliver under pressure. Chasing a modest target of 134, the team was bowled out for 125 in 19.2 overs.

Faheem Ashraf was the only batter who showed resistance, scoring a brisk 51 off 32 balls with four sixes and four boundaries.

However, his lone effort was not enough, as the rest of the batting order collapsed.

Notably, seven Pakistani batters failed to reach double figures, highlighting the team's continued struggles with the bat.

Bangladesh’s bowlers held their nerves during the tense chase. Shoriful Islam led the attack with a superb spell, taking 3/17 runs in four overs.

Mehidy Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain picked up a wicket apiece to wrap up Pakistan’s innings and secure the win.