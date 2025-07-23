Eyman Fatima gets maiden call up as PCB announces women's squad for Ireland tour

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the national women’s team ahead of their upcoming tour of Ireland, with all-rounder Fatima Sana continuing as captain for the three-match T20I series starting August 6.

The series will take place at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin from August 6 to 10, 2025. Among the selected players, 22-year-old Eyman Fatima is the only uncapped player in the squad.

The right-handed batter earned her maiden call-up following an impressive performance in the National Women’s T20 Tournament held in Karachi this May.

She amassed 287 runs in eight matches at a striking rate of 155.14. Eyman also represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023.

The squad was finalised by the Women’s National Selection Committee from a pool of 24 players participating in the ongoing Women’s Skills Camp in Karachi, which concludes on July 27.

Following the camp, the selected 15 players will undergo a pre-series training session before departing for Ireland.

Pakistan women squad for Irelanad tour:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar.

Reserved players:

Neha Sharmin, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah

Player support personnel:

Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (assistant coach fielding), Waleed Ahmed (analyst) and Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist)

Pakistan vs Ireland women series schedule: